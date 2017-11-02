Facebook's revenue topped $5 per user for the first time

Facebook is making more money than ever from user content.

The company said in its quarterly report with the SEC on Thursday that it generated more than $5 per user for the first time. Average revenue per user, or ARPU, rose 26 percent from a year earlier to $5.07.

Users in the U.S. and Canada, were more profitable than elsewhere, with ARPU in those countries rising 35 percent to $21.20.

On Wednesday, Facebook said third-quarter revenue surged 47 percent to $10.3 billion, and the company reported that it has 2.07 billion users.

Facebook shares dropped 2.1 percent on Thursday to $178.92, after the company said expenses will jump between 45 percent and 60 percent next year, more than some analysts expected.