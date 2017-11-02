    ×

    Tech

    Facebook's revenue topped $5 per user for the first time

    • Facebook generated more than $5 per user for the first time, the company said in an SEC filing.
    • Average revenue per user rose 26 percent to $5.07 in the third quarter.
    • In the U.S. and Canada, ARPU rose 35 percent to $21.20.
    Photo by Bloomberg

    Facebook is making more money than ever from user content.

    The company said in its quarterly report with the SEC on Thursday that it generated more than $5 per user for the first time. Average revenue per user, or ARPU, rose 26 percent from a year earlier to $5.07.

    Users in the U.S. and Canada, were more profitable than elsewhere, with ARPU in those countries rising 35 percent to $21.20.

    On Wednesday, Facebook said third-quarter revenue surged 47 percent to $10.3 billion, and the company reported that it has 2.07 billion users.

    Facebook shares dropped 2.1 percent on Thursday to $178.92, after the company said expenses will jump between 45 percent and 60 percent next year, more than some analysts expected.

