Funko executives celebrate initial public offering by ringing the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite

Figurine maker Funko celebrated its initial public offering Thursday at the Nasdaq Marketsite.

Founded 19 years ago as a bobble head company, Funko has grown to the lead spot in the $15 billion global licensed pop culture market. It designs and distributes products including vinyl figures, bobble heads and plush toys, and has the rights to create thousands of pop figure characters, including those from Star Wars, Marvel, DC Comics and Disney.

This past summer, Funko opened its first retail store and new headquarters in downtown Everett, Washington. The space will house 300 employees and invite visitors to explore 10-foot pop culture displays and try new products.

Products are sold at traditional toy retailers, including Toys R Us and Target, as well as on Amazon.

Funko opened up for trading at $12 per share.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and BofA Merrill Lynch are the lead underwriters on the offering.

Shares of the Everett, Washington company will trade under ticker symbol FNKO.