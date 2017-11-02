Apple sold 46.7 million iPhones during the quarter ended September 30, the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2017. The company revealed the number in its earnings report, which just crossed the wire.

Wall Street was looking for 46 million iPhones sold for the quarter, according to a FactSet consensus estimate. A year ago, Apple sold 45.5 million units, beating expectations though still a decline from the 48.04 million it sold during Q4 2015.

Apple also sold 10.3 million iPads versus 10 million units expected and 5.4 million Macs, beating expectations of 4.98 million units expected.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus launched on Sept. 22, so the figures only include a bit over a week of sales of those devices. Pre-orders for the iPhone X opened in late Oct. and the phone hits retail on Nov. 3, which means this report doesn't include any iPhone X unit sales.