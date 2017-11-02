Hong Kong's richest man has just sold his 73-storey office tower to a Chinese consortium for a reported world record fee.

CK Asset Holdings, owned by billionaire Li Ka-Shing, sold the "The Center" for HK$40.2 billion ($5.2 billion), the highest transaction ever recorded for a single office building.

Li, who turns 90 next July, has been seeking to sell the building for at least a year.

Following the deal, shares in CK Asset Holding closed the Thursday session higher by 3.55 percent.

According to analysis by financial research company Dealogic, the sale easily eclipses the previous record of $2.95 billion paid in 2016 for the Century Link complex in Shanghai. That sale was also made by Mr Li.