Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: BABA, YUM, ADP, W, APRN, TEVA & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Alibaba – The China-based e-commerce beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines, and reported a 3.8 percent increase in mobile monthly active users to a total of 549 million.

Yum Brands – The restaurant chain operator earned an adjusted 68 cents per share for its latest quarter, one cent a share above estimates. Revenue also exceeded forecasts, as comparable-store sales rose at KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut.

ADP – The payroll processor beat estimates by six cents a share, with quarterly profit of 91 cents per share. Revenue also beat forecasts and the company raised its full-year revenue outlook.

Wayfair – The high-end furniture retailer lost 65 cents per share for its latest quarter, 20 cents a share wider than the loss that Wall Street was expecting. Revenue also missed forecasts, although the company said it was taking more market share and improving its shopping experience for customers.

Blue Apron – The meal kit company lost 47 cents per share for its latest quarter, five cents a share more than estimates. Revenue beat forecasts, however, as Blue Apron's average revenue per customer rose.

Teva Pharmaceutical – The drugmaker earned an adjusted $1 per share for the quarter, four cents a share shy of estimates. The drugmaker's revenue also missed estimates. Teva said it experienced lower-than-expected sales contributions from new generic drug launches in the U.S.

AutoNation – The car retailer beat estimates by 16 cents a share, with quarterly profit of $1 per share. Revenue was short of forecasts. Same-dealership sales surged from a year ago, and AutoNation also announced an agreement with Waymo to service the self-driving operation's robovans.

Facebook – Facebook reported quarterly profit of $1.59 per share for the third quarter, 31 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. Facebook's results were boosted by an increase in video ads, with total ad revenue up 49 percent from a year earlier.

Tesla – Tesla lost $2.92 per share for its latest quarter, wider than the $2.29 per share loss the Street had expected. Revenue was slightly above forecasts, but Tesla scaled back its Model 3 production targets as it deals with production bottlenecks.

Symantec – Symantec earned an adjusted 40 cents per share for its fiscal second quarter, falling three cents a share short of estimates. The cybersecurity company's revenue matched forecasts. Symantec also gave weaker-than-expected current-quarter guidance and said it had no plans to spin off its consumer business.

Qualcomm – Qualcomm came in nine cents a share above forecasts, with adjusted quarterly profit of 92 cents per share. The chipmaker's revenue also exceeded forecasts. Overall results were impacted, however, by a fine imposed by Taiwan regulators and the withholding of patent royalties from Apple amid a legal dispute between the two companies.

GoPro – GoPro earned an adjusted 15 cents per share for its latest quarter, well above the two-cents-a share consensus estimate. The high definition camera maker's revenue also beat forecasts, but it gave weaker-than-expected current-quarter and full-year guidance, as it continues to deal with production issues.

Shake Shack – Shake Shack came in two cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 17 cents per share. The restaurant chain's revenue coming in just above consensus. The company also announced plans to add up to 26 new U.S. stores this year and up to 35 next year.

Cheesecake Factory – Cheesecake Factory fell four cents a share short of estimates, reporting quarterly profit of 56 cents per share. The restaurant operator's revenue also fell short, as same-restaurant sales fell 2.3 percent. Cheesecake Factory joined the list of companies noting a negative impact from the quarter's hurricanes.

Kraft Heinz – Kraft Heinz reported adjusted quarterly profit of 83 cents per share, one cent a share above estimates. The food company's revenue fell slightly short of expectations as processed food demand in the U.S. continued to weaken.

FireEye – FireEye lost four cents per share for the third quarter, three cents a share smaller than analysts had anticipated. The cybersecurity company's revenue exceeded forecasts. The shares are under pressure, however, after FireEye disappointed investors by forecasting a current-quarter loss.

Yelp – Yelp reported quarterly profit of nine cents per share, compared to the expected loss of two cents per share. The reviews website operator saw revenue beat forecasts in a quarter where CEO Jeremy Stoppelman said Yelp "executed well."

Fitbit – Fitbit lost an adjusted one cent per share for its latest quarter, a loss that was two cents a share smaller than consensus estimates. The wearable fitness device maker's revenue was slightly above estimates and the average selling price was up 12 percent from a year earlier. The company also gave an upbeat current quarter forecast, based In part on hopes for its new "Iconic" smartwatch.

Under Armour – The athletic apparel maker is losing two senior executives, according to The Wall Street Journal, with marketing chief Andrew Donkin and senior vice president Pamela Catlett departing.

L Brands – L Brands reported a two percent increase in comparable-store sales for October, compared to a consensus forecast for a 1.7 percent decline. The month's sales were boosted by unexpected increases at the company's Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works units.

HanesBrands – The company matched forecasts with adjusted quarterly profit of 60 cents per share. The underwear maker's revenue also matched expectations, but its shares are being pressured by weaker-than-expected current-quarter guidance.

Costco – The warehouse retailer reported an October comparable-store sales increase of 7.5 percent, compared to the StreetAccount consensus estimate of a 6.4 percent rise.