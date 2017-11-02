    ×

    Trading Nation

    The charts point to big breakout for one of this year’s hottest tech stocks

    Trading Nation: Hot stock cooling off
    Trading Nation: Hot stock cooling off   

    Shares of Activision Blizzard have soared 81 percent this year, and Oppenheimer technician Ari Wald says the stock's about to fly even higher.

    "Activision is a high momentum stock and it does warrant a buy rating in our work," he said Wednesday on CNBC's "Power Lunch." "The thing with these high momentum stocks is they could do nothing for months at a time, but the longer-term strength ultimately continues higher and I think that's what's going on for Activision."

    While the video game maker has traded between $60 and $66 since July, Wald pointed to three key factors that he thinks will ultimately get the stock to break out.

    "Our bet is that given the positive momentum, the rising 200-day moving average and top-down tail winds from a relatively broadly structured tech sector, we think it is more likely that you get an upside breakout than a downside break," he added.

    But not everyone is as excited about the gaming stock. Cowen's David Seaburg, for instance, believes the shares have risen almost too far, too fast, and has already priced in some key events.

    "[Our analysts at Cowen believe] that competition is heating up immensely, and 2018 growth assumptions are just too high and not achievable," Seaburg, the firm's head of sales trading, said on "Power Lunch." "So he expects that the quarter will be fine, but earnings expectations are baked into the stock price here."

    In other words, "any pop on Friday morning out of earnings is a sell," said Seaburg.

    Despite falling Wednesday, Activision is still hovering near all-time highs ahead of its earnings report after Thursday's close.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    ATVI
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...