Retailers' off-base forecasts demonstrate just how quickly the sector is changing and how little ability executives have to plan for it, let alone manage it. The misses are important because executives need to be able to understand their business if they want to make the investments necessary to save it.

Retailers are closing hundreds of locations, but they don't know the impact that store closings and liquidations will have on their revenues. They are investing in e-commerce, but they don't know how many people will buy online and what that means for their in-store purchases. They are promoting in-store pickup, but they don't know whether shoppers will take them up on it and save them from expensive shipping costs.

These themes reverberated throughout the latest rounds of earnings calls. They will be tested in the upcoming circuit.

"Quite candidly, it was very difficult to forecast [the liquidation of] 127 stores and the financial impact when we had no history to really lean on," J.C. Penney's CEO Marvin Ellison said on the company's second-quarter earnings call.

"It is almost impossible to truly break out digital from store. ... If somebody is using a mobile phone in store, having just worked with a sales associate, is that store or digital? Or the returns [and so forth]," Macy's CFO Karen Hoguet said in the company's first-quarter earnings call.

"It's actually a pretty complex model that we are getting our arms around," said former CEO of Hudson's Bay, Gerald Storch.