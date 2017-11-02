President Donald Trump's top economic advisor spoke about tax reform at the Economic Club of Washington on Thursday.

Gary Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs executive who is now director of the National Economic Council, made the remarks during a discussion of the tax bill with David Rubenstein, the founder and co-CEO of the private equity firm Carlyle Group.

Cohn said Trump can support the bill as presented, and he hopes to see something approved before the end of the year.

The bill set out to accomplish two objectives, and it did both, he said.

"We had to deliver a middle-income tax cut. Number two, we had to lower the business tax rate to make us competitive with the rest of the world," he said. "The bill that the House delivered today accomplished both of those objectives."