    ×

    US Markets

    Futures point to a weak open ahead of Apple, CBS, Alibaba earnings; Fed Chair decision looms

    • Starbucks, Activision Blizzard, CBS, Ralph Lauren, Yum Brands, and AMC Networks are some of the brands set to report earnings Thursday

    • When it comes to central banks, both the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England are expected to be at the front of investors' minds

    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open Thursday, as investors geared up for more earnings and awaited any key news concerning the U.S. central bank.

    Dow Jones industrial average fell 16 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 2.75 points and 6 points, respectively.

    On Thursday, a fresh cluster of corporate earnings are set to be released during the day.

    Alibaba, AutoNation, Discovery Communications, Ralph Lauren, Teva Pharma, Yum! Brands, AMC Networks and Blue Apron are just some of the names set to issue their latest financial figures prior to the open.

    Meanwhile, after the bell, AIG, Apple, Starbucks, Activision Blizzard, CBS, Western Union, El Pollo Loco and Pandora Media are set to report.

    Looking to data, jobless claims, and productivity and costs data are set to be released at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

    On the central bank front, the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee announced that it was maintaining its interest rates at present levels, leaving the door open for a rate hike to occur at its next meeting in December. The decision by the U.S. central bank was widely expected by markets.

    Fast forward to today, President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick for the 2018 head of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Fed Governor Jay Powell has been a recent favorite to take on the position from current Chair Janet Yellen — who's also a key candidate — in early 2018.

    Over in Europe, the Bank of England is expected to announce its monetary policy decisions Thursday, with the market expecting the central bank to raise interest rates from record lows during the day.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    In politics, investors will also be paying close attention to any news surrounding the economy. In consultation with Trump, House Republicans recently postponed the release of their tax bill by one day until Thursday. "We just had a few finishing touches to do," House Budget Chairwoman Diane Black told CNBC. "We wanted to make sure we had this right when we put it out."

    Finally, in commodities news, oil prices pointed in different directions in early trade with U.S. crude trading around $54.32 at 6:54 a.m. ET, while Brent hovered around $60.24 per barrel.

    Looking to markets, European stocks were under slight pressure during market trade, while markets in Asia closed mostly lower. In the previous session, U.S. stocks finished mostly higher.

    CNBC's Everett Rosenfeld and Matthew J. Belvedere contributed to this report

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---
    SPY
    ---
    QQQ
    ---
    DIA
    ---
    IVV
    ---