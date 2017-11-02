Futures point to a weak open ahead of Apple, CBS, Alibaba earnings; Fed Chair decision looms

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open Thursday, as investors geared up for more earnings and awaited any key news concerning the U.S. central bank.

Dow Jones industrial average fell 16 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 2.75 points and 6 points, respectively.

On Thursday, a fresh cluster of corporate earnings are set to be released during the day.

Alibaba, AutoNation, Discovery Communications, Ralph Lauren, Teva Pharma, Yum! Brands, AMC Networks and Blue Apron are just some of the names set to issue their latest financial figures prior to the open.

Meanwhile, after the bell, AIG, Apple, Starbucks, Activision Blizzard, CBS, Western Union, El Pollo Loco and Pandora Media are set to report.

Looking to data, jobless claims, and productivity and costs data are set to be released at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

On the central bank front, the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee announced that it was maintaining its interest rates at present levels, leaving the door open for a rate hike to occur at its next meeting in December. The decision by the U.S. central bank was widely expected by markets.

Fast forward to today, President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick for the 2018 head of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Fed Governor Jay Powell has been a recent favorite to take on the position from current Chair Janet Yellen — who's also a key candidate — in early 2018.

Over in Europe, the Bank of England is expected to announce its monetary policy decisions Thursday, with the market expecting the central bank to raise interest rates from record lows during the day.