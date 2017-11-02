    ×

    Watch: House Republicans unveil their long-awaited tax overhaul

    Led by House Speaker Paul Ryan, the GOP is expected to release the party's tax reform plan — dubbed the Tax Cuts and Job Act — on Thursday morning.

    "This will be a game-changer," Ryan said in a tweet.

    The plan is expected to permanently lower the corporate tax rate to 20 percent, sources told CNBC. It would also allow taxpayers to write off up to $10,000 in state and local property taxes.

    President Donald Trump on Tuesday touted it as "the biggest tax event in the history of our country."

