Led by House Speaker Paul Ryan, the GOP is expected to release the party's tax reform plan — dubbed the Tax Cuts and Job Act — on Thursday morning.
"This will be a game-changer," Ryan said in a tweet.
The plan is expected to permanently lower the corporate tax rate to 20 percent, sources told CNBC. It would also allow taxpayers to write off up to $10,000 in state and local property taxes.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday touted it as "the biggest tax event in the history of our country."