Anthem CEO Joseph Swedish will step down, and Gail Boudreaux will take over, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The timing is uncertain, though The Wall Street Journal reported the plan could be announced as early as next week. Swedish is expected to keep his title as chairman during the transition, the paper added.

Boudreaux previously served as CEO of UnitedHealth's United HealthCare.

Anthem did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

