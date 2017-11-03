These are the best smartphones to buy if you can't get an iPhone X

The Pixel 2 offers the latest version of Android from Google and unique features, like the ability to squeeze the phone to bring up Google Assistant. It doesn't have as good of a display as the Note 8 or iPhone X, but it starts at a much more affordable $650. The camera has been one of the highlights of the Pixel 2, but you'll also get fun features like Google Lens which can tell you more about whatever you snap pictures of. You also get free unlimited photo storage with Google Photos. Keep in mind, the Pixel 2 XL has run into a lot of problems, so avoid that one for now.