Cramer's lightning round: I'm concerned about GameStop ahead of the holidays   

GameStop Corp.: "I am concerned about GameStop. I have to tell you, if they're going to sell EA down and they're going to sell Activision Blizzard down… It's going to be a very digital holiday season, and to me, that means that's bad for GameStop, so I'm going to have to say don't buy."

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes: "It's up 193 percent. I would probably say it's up too much. You have to wait for a pullback on that one. We can't chase that. It's just not disciplined enough, I've got to be honest about it."

Park Hotels & Resorts: "I looked at Park Hotels and I liked it. I thought it was good. And I liked the yield."

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.: "We kind of like it. We like it. But remember: really risky and long term."