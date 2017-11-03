    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: I'm concerned about GameStop ahead of the holidays

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    GameStop Corp.: "I am concerned about GameStop. I have to tell you, if they're going to sell EA down and they're going to sell Activision Blizzard down… It's going to be a very digital holiday season, and to me, that means that's bad for GameStop, so I'm going to have to say don't buy."

    Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes: "It's up 193 percent. I would probably say it's up too much. You have to wait for a pullback on that one. We can't chase that. It's just not disciplined enough, I've got to be honest about it."

    Park Hotels & Resorts: "I looked at Park Hotels and I liked it. I thought it was good. And I liked the yield."

    Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.: "We kind of like it. We like it. But remember: really risky and long term."

    Watch the full lightning round here:

    Cramer's lightning round: I'm concerned about GameStop ahead of the holidays
    Cramer's lightning round: I'm concerned about GameStop ahead of the holidays   

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    GME
    ---
    EA
    ---
    GOLL'
    ---
    PK
    ---
    AUP
    ---

    Cramer's New Book

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...