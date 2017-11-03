Today the much anticipated iPhone X went on sale, and Apple fans across the world clamored to get their hands on the 10th-anniversary version iPhone.
This comes a day after Apple released its strong fourth-quarter earnings, which beat both Wall Street and revenue expectations due partly to sales of the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
The iPhone X base model retails for $999 and features new facial recognition technology, a larger screen and improved camera features and capabilities. While the price tag may be steep, long lines today indicate there is a large demand for the iPhone X.
Here are some of the scenes from around the world.
Above: First customers display their iPhone X sets at an Apple showroom in Sydney, Australia.
Apple staff open the door to welcome Apple fans at the Sanlitun Apple Store in Beijing, China.
People brave the cold waiting outside a shop named re:Store on Moscow's Tverskaya Street as Apple launches iPhone X sales in Russia.
The first customer in the Apple Omotesando store holds a box containing his iPhone X as he poses for the media in Tokyo, Japan.
Activists of the Association for the Taxation of Financial Transactions and Citizens Action (ATTAC) network hold a sign reading "10 years of tax evasion" during a protest outside an Apple shop on the release day of the new iPhone X in Paris, France.
Customers queue outside the Apple Store on Regents Street before it opens on the day the new iPhone X goes on sale in London, U.K.
Unauthorized resellers buying newly purchased Apple iPhone Xs from shoppers hold stacks of Hong Kong 1,000-dollar banknotes in the Mong Kok district of Hong Kong, China. It's only Day One, but the gray market trade in Apple's new iPhone is already in full swing in Hong Kong.
A customer displays his new iPhone X outside the Apple Store on Regent Street, London, as the new handset went on sale in the U.K.
Activists of ATTAC hold a sign reading "Apple pay your taxes" outside the Apple store during a protest against tax evasion on the release day of the new iPhone X in Aix-en-Provence, southern France.
An Apple sales associate speaks with a customer waiting to purchase a new iPhone X in New York.
Protestors display a large banner as they walk toward an Apple store on the release date of the iPhone X in Hong Kong.
A customer sets up facial recognition on an Apple iPhone X smartphone during the sales launch at a store in Chicago, Illinois.
A customer reacts as she tries an iPhone X at the Apple Omotesando store in Tokyo, Japan.