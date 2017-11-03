    Share

    First customers display their iPhone X sets at an Apple showroom in Sydney on November 3, 2017. Apple iPhone X went for sale in Australia with long queues outside the Apple stores.
Saeed Khan | AFP | Getty Images
    Saeed Khan | AFP | Getty Images

    Today the much anticipated iPhone X went on sale, and Apple fans across the world clamored to get their hands on the 10th-anniversary version iPhone.

    This comes a day after Apple released its strong fourth-quarter earnings, which beat both Wall Street and revenue expectations due partly to sales of the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

    The iPhone X base model retails for $999 and features new facial recognition technology, a larger screen and improved camera features and capabilities. While the price tag may be steep, long lines today indicate there is a large demand for the iPhone X.

    Here are some of the scenes from around the world.

    Above: First customers display their iPhone X sets at an Apple showroom in Sydney, Australia.

    • Beijing

      Working staff open the door to welcome Apple fans at the Sanlitun Apple Store on November 3, 2017 in Beijing, China.
VCG | Getty Images

      Working staff open the door to welcome Apple fans at the Sanlitun Apple Store on November 3, 2017 in Beijing, China.
      VCG | Getty Images

    • Moscow

      People gather by a re:Store shop in Tverskaya Street as Apple launches iPhone X sales in Russia on November 3, 2017.
Valery Sharifulin | TASS | Getty Images

      People gather by a re:Store shop in Tverskaya Street as Apple launches iPhone X sales in Russia on November 3, 2017.
      Valery Sharifulin | TASS | Getty Images

    • Tokyo

      The first customer to the Apple Omotesando store holds a box containing his iPhone X as he poses to the media on November 3, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan.
Tomohiro Ohsumi | Getty Images

      The first customer to the Apple Omotesando store holds a box containing his iPhone X as he poses to the media on November 3, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan.
      Tomohiro Ohsumi | Getty Images

    • Paris

      Activists of the 'Attac' network hold a sign reading '10 years of tax evasion' during a protest outside an Apple shop on the release day of the new iPhone X in Paris on November 3, 2017.
Phillipe Lopez | AFP | Getty Images

      Activists of the 'Attac' network hold a sign reading '10 years of tax evasion' during a protest outside an Apple shop on the release day of the new iPhone X in Paris on November 3, 2017.
      Phillipe Lopez | AFP | Getty Images

    • London

      Customers queue outside the Apple Store in Regents Street before it opens on the day that the new iPhone X goes on sale in London, Britain, November 3, 2017.
Peter Nicholls | Reuters

      Customers queue outside the Apple Store in Regents Street before it opens on the day that the new iPhone X goes on sale in London, Britain, November 3, 2017.
      Peter Nicholls | Reuters

    • Hong Kong

      Unauthorized resellers buying newly-purchased Apple Inc. iPhone Xs from shoppers hold stacks of Hong Kong 1,000-dollar banknotes in the Mong Kok district of Hong Kong, China, on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. It's only Day One, but the gray market trade in Apple's new iPhone is already in full swing in Hong Kong.
Justin Chin | Bloomberg | Getty Images

      Unauthorized resellers buying newly-purchased Apple Inc. iPhone Xs from shoppers hold stacks of Hong Kong 1,000-dollar banknotes in the Mong Kok district of Hong Kong, China, on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. It's only Day One, but the gray market trade in Apple's new iPhone is already in full swing in Hong Kong.
      Justin Chin | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    • London

      Marco Pierre White Jr holds his new iPhone X outside the Apple Store on Regent Street, London, as the new handset went on-sale in the UK.
Stefan Rousseau | PA Images | Getty Images

      Marco Pierre White Jr holds his new iPhone X outside the Apple Store on Regent Street, London, as the new handset went on-sale in the UK.
      Stefan Rousseau | PA Images | Getty Images

    • Aix-en-Provence, France

      Activists of ATTAC hold a sign reading "Apple pay your taxes" outside the Apple store during a protest against tax evasion on the release day of the new iPhone X in Aix-en-Provence, southern France.

      Activists of the Association for the Taxation of financial Transactions and Citizen's Action (ATTAC) hold a sign reading 'Apple pay your taxes' outside the Apple store during a protest against tax evasion on the release day of the new iPhone X in Aix-en-Provence, southern France on November 3, 2017.
      Anne-Christine Poujoulat | AFP | Getty Images

    • New York

      An Apple sales associate speaks with a customer waiting to purchase a new iPhone X in New York.

      An Apple sales associate speaks with a customer waiting to purchase a new iPhone X in New York, U.S., November 3, 2017.
      Lucas Jackson | Reuters

    • Hong Kong

      Protestors display a large banner as they walk toward an Apple store on the release date of the iPhone X in Hong Kong.

      Protestors display a large banner as they walk towards an Apple store on the release date of the 10th anniversary iPhone X in Hong Kong on November 3, 2017.
      Anthony Wallace | AFP | Getty Images

    • Chicago

      A customer sets up facial recognition on an Apple iPhone X smartphone during the sales launch at a store in Chicago, Illinois.

      A customer sets up facial recognition on an Apple Inc. iPhone X smartphone during the sales launch at a store in Chicago, Illinois on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
      Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    • Tokyo

      A girl reacts as she tries an iPhone X at the Apple Omotesando store on November 3, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan.
Getty Images

      A girl reacts as she tries an iPhone X at the Apple Omotesando store on November 3, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan.
      Getty Images

