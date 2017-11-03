Today the much anticipated iPhone X went on sale, and Apple fans across the world clamored to get their hands on the 10th-anniversary version iPhone.

This comes a day after Apple released its strong fourth-quarter earnings, which beat both Wall Street and revenue expectations due partly to sales of the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

The iPhone X base model retails for $999 and features new facial recognition technology, a larger screen and improved camera features and capabilities. While the price tag may be steep, long lines today indicate there is a large demand for the iPhone X.

Here are some of the scenes from around the world.

Above: First customers display their iPhone X sets at an Apple showroom in Sydney, Australia.