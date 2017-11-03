Patriots' Gronk wants to send a 3D hologram of himself to your phone

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is throwing his weight behind a new augmented reality app that would allow users to send 3D holograms of customizable digital avatars.

Mojiit is still a month from launch, but the app's creator told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Friday that the "virtual expression engine" is groundbreaking technology.

"Apple can't do this," Mojiit founder Jeremy Greene said. "Facebook can't do this. Snapchat can't do this. None of the biggest competitors can mimic this technology right now."

With Mojiit, a user takes a selfie video and sends it to a friend. The recipient sees a hologram of the digital avatar relaying the message projected onto another surface.

"Now I can send my friends a 3D avatar of me speaking to them," Gronkowski said in the interview. "They're going to be mind-blown and they're going to wonder how I did it."

Gronkowski teamed up with Greene through hip-hop star and mutual friend Waka Flocka Flame, he said. He signed onto the project alongside Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, who's an advisor.

"It was just such a great idea," Gronkowski said. "He wanted some personality, some wildness too."

Greene hinted that down the road Mojiit could make the "iPhone X ten times better."