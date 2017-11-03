Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, SBUX, MCO, BID, BLMN, CBS & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Apple – Apple reported quarterly profit of $2.07 per share, compared to consensus estimates of $1.87. Revenue also beat forecasts and Apple also gave strong current-quarter guidance. Shipments of iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers all came in above Street projections. Separately, long lines have been reported overseas as the company's new iPhone X hits stores today.

Starbucks – Starbucks matched estimates by reporting adjusted quarterly profit of 55 cents per share, but the coffee chain's revenue came in below forecasts and it also trimmed its profit forecast as competition heats up. Starbucks saw its sales impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Moody's – The credit rating agency reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.52 per share, 13 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped analysts' forecasts. Moody's saw the strongest revenue gains from its corporate and structured finance businesses.

Sotheby's – The auction house lost 45 cents per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the 68 cent loss anticipated by analysts. Revenue also exceeded forecasts, with the company benefitting from improved sales and better results from financing activities.

Bloomin' Brands – The operator of Outback Steakhouse and other restaurant chains missed estimates by three cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 12 cents per share. Revenue did beat forecasts. The company also cut its full-year forecast to an adjusted $1.31 to $1.36 per share, below the current consensus estimates of $1.40. The company said its results were impacted significantly by hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

CBS – CBS beat estimates by four cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.11 per share, although the media giant's revenue missed forecasts. Ad revenue fell by three percent, with the quarter containing one less National Football League broadcast than the year-ago quarter.

AIG – AIG lost $1.22 per share for its latest quarter, wider than the 79-cent-a-share loss that Wall Street was expecting. Revenue missed forecasts, as the insurance company absorbed sizable hits from hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

Activision Blizzard – Activision reported adjusted quarterly profit of 60 cents per share, 11 cents a share above estimates. The video game maker's revenue also topping forecasts. Activision raised its full-year forecast, as well, with results boosted by the success of its "Destiny 2" game.

Pandora – Pandora posted a quarterly loss of six cents per share, two cents a share smaller than Wall Street had projected. The streaming music service's revenue came in below forecasts, however, as Pandora faces intense competition from services like Spotify and Apple Music, and is having difficulty increasing ad sales.

Tableau Software – Tableau fell a penny a share short of expectations, with an adjusted quarterly profit of eight cents per share. The analytics software maker revenue missed estimates, however, and the company gave a downbeat current-quarter forecast. Tableau's short-term results are being impacted by its ongoing shift to a subscription model.

T-Mobile US – T-Mobile has made a revised offer to merge with rival Sprint, according to The Wall Street Journal, after the talks had reached an impasse. The paper said Sprint is considering the offer from its wireless service rival.

Amazon.com – Amazon is ending its AmazonFresh grocery delivery service in some areas, according to a statement. A spokeswoman for Amazon told Reuters the move had nothing to do with the company's acquisition of Whole Foods earlier this year.

Paccar, Navistar, Cummins – These and other truck and engine makers could get a boost today after industry tracker FTR reported that North American orders for Class 8 semi-trucks more than doubled in October from a year earlier.

Boingo Wireless – Boingo lost nine cents per share for its latest quarter, four cents a share less than Wall Street had anticipated. The provider of airline WiFi services also posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue. It also raised its full-year forecast as it signs agreements with more carriers.

Stamps.com – The company earned $2.68 per share for its latest quarter, well above estimates of $1.95 a share. The postage services provider also saw revenue beat forecasts. The company also raised its full-year outlook.