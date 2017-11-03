Nasdaq rises as Apple rallies on strong earnings

Apple shares rose more than 2 percent after the tech giant reported quarterly earnings that blew expectations out of the water. The company also issued strong guidance for the current quarter.

"The Company continues to drive excellent services growth, which creates a more stable profit pool than hardware, and appears well positioned to increase gross margins through FY18," KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Andy Hargreaves said in a note.

The stock's jump pushed Apple's market cap above $900 billion for the first time.

The S&P 500 traded just above breakeven, with utilities leading advancers. Newell Brands rose 6 percent and was the best-performing stock in the index; it rebounded from sharp losses in the previous session.

The Dow Jones industrial average traded just 5 points lower, with Intel leading decliners.

Friday was also a big day for Wall Street on the data front. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said the U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs last month. Economists polled by Reuters expected a gain of 310,000 jobs. The report also showed average hourly earnings remained flat for October.