Nasdaq rises as Apple rallies on strong earnings

The Nasdaq composite rose on Friday to trade near a record on the back of a sharp rally in Apple shares.
The index gained 0.15 percent and about half a percent away from hitting a record high.
Apple shares rose more than 2 percent after the tech giant reported quarterly earnings that blew expectations out of the water. The company also issued strong guidance for the current quarter.
"The Company continues to drive excellent services growth, which creates a more stable profit pool than hardware, and appears well positioned to increase gross margins through FY18," KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Andy Hargreaves said in a note.
The stock's jump pushed Apple's market cap above $900 billion for the first time.
The S&P 500 traded just above breakeven, with utilities leading advancers. Newell Brands rose 6 percent and was the best-performing stock in the index; it rebounded from sharp losses in the previous session.
The Dow Jones industrial average traded just 5 points lower, with Intel leading decliners.
Friday was also a big day for Wall Street on the data front. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said the U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs last month. Economists polled by Reuters expected a gain of 310,000 jobs. The report also showed average hourly earnings remained flat for October.
The reaction in the futures market was muted, however, as futures for the three major indexes moved marginally after the report was released.
"The market thinks this is a good report overall," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "There are still a few numbers that need to be normalized because of the hurricanes but the overall trend remains on the right track.
Other data set for release Friday include factory orders and the non-manufacturing ISM report on business, both due at 10 a.m. in New York.
Stocks came off a wild session as the major indexes gyrated Thursday following the release of the House tax reform bill and President Donald Trump's nomination of Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell to become the next head of the central bank.
The plan would permanently lower the corporate tax rate to 20 percent. It would also keep retirement savings plans like the popular 401(k) intact. The plan would also cut mortgage interest deductions in half. Also, it lowers the tax rate on repatriated cash to 12 percent.
"The market recognizes this is the first step in a very long process," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors.
On the Fed front, Powell's nomination for Fed chair was widely expected. If confirmed, Powell would succeed Janet Yellen, who took over the post in 2014.