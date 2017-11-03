'Biotech rebel': Here's what it's really like to raise money in Silicon Valley

It's deceptively easy to fall into the trap of being the accommodating founder who goes with the flow by dutifully scheduling follow-up meetings that will go nowhere. Never wrap up an investor meeting or call without taking their temperature. Most investors know within five minutes. That means there's never ever a reason to take more than two face-to-face meetings — one on their turf, one on your turf — with a prospective investor. Any more and you're being strung along.

How do you know where an investor stands? Just ask. Here's what I suggest: "Are we a thesis fit and can you see yourself getting to conviction?" If a VC can't answer those two questions, they either weren't paying attention to your pitch, or they're not taking their job and your time seriously.

Too many founders hear investors tell them that they're going to "circle up with the team," and believe them. Weeks of radio silence and several Monday VC partnership meetings later, founders maddeningly realize they've hit a dead end. Unfortunately, few investors come right out and say no. All too often they sugar coat rejection with unverifiable excuses about timing or purely ceremonious offers to help. You know as a founder that you've hit a wall when you hear things like, "we need 4-5 weeks to dig in," or "we prefer to lead," or "love your mission, tell me how I can help."

You want to know how you can help? You can fund my company.