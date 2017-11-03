Your first trade for Friday, November 3

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Melco Crown Entertainment.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF.

Dan Nathan was a seller of the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Home Depot.

Trader disclosure: On November 2, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Pete Najarian is long calls AAPL, AMAT, BABA, BAC, BHP, C, CS, EOG, FAST, FB, FCX, GOOGL, HD, HIMX, IBM, JBLU, JD, MAC, MLCO, MRO, MSFT, MU, NTRS, NUAN, OA, ORCL, PFE, RTN, S, SBUX, SCSS, SFM, UNP, UUP, XBI, XLF, XLV. Pete Najarian is long stock AAPL, BAC, BKE, CMCSA, CSX, DIS, GIS, GM, IBM, KO, LEN, MLCO, MRK, MSFT, NKE, NTRS, PEP, PFE, SCSS, TRN, UAL, UPS, VIAB, WDC, WFC, WYNN. Pete owns TLT puts. Bought calls MRO, JD, SBUX. Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BABA, BAC, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, LOW, M, MAT, MCD, MOS, MPEL, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, VRX, XLE. Tim is short IWM, XRT, RACE, SPY. Dan Nathan is short SMH, SPY. Dan sold AMD and IPOA. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

