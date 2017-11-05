Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigators have enough evidence now to bring criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and Flynn's son, NBC News reported Sunday, citing sources.

The news comes less than a week after Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort was arrested on charges stemming from Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Flynn would be the first former or current member of Trump's administration to be charged in connection with the investigation. The elder Flynn was fired in February after a disclosure that he had lied to Vice President Mike Pence about Flynn's contacts with Sergey Kislyak, Russia's ambassador to the U.S.

NBC News reported that Mueller's team plans to speak to multiple witness in coming days to get more details about Flynn's lobbying work, with an eye toward determining if he laundered money, or lied to federal authorities about his contacts overseas.

Investigators are also looking at if the retired lieutenant general Flynn tried to to orchestrate the extradition or forcible removal of elderly Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen from the United States to Turkey in exchange for millions of dollars, the report said.

Gulen is blamed by Turkish President Recep Erdogan for masterminding a coup attempt against Erdogan.

Flynn was paid more than $500,000 last year for work that benefited Turkey, according to the Justice Department.

Two sources who spoke with NBC suggested Flynn might be able to help his son, Michael G. Flynn, and himself, by cooperating with Mueller's probe.

Michael G. Flynn worked with his father, and briefly worked on Trump's presidential transition. Several sources told NBC News that the younger Flynn could be indicted at the same time, or separately from his father.

On Sunday, the younger Flynn reacted to the NBC report, mocking his critics "SJWs," or "social justice warriors" who would ultimately be disappointed.

Mueller's spokesman declined to comment to NBC News, as did lawyers for both Flynns.