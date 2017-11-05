Wall Street week ahead: Trump heads abroad, the Fed moves forward, and earnings wind down

If the stock market is going to keep setting new records, it will have to do so without President Donald Trump around.

Oh, Trump is still going to be active, no doubt. But he'll be far from the action as he begins a big world tour with a slew of business leaders in tow.

Elsewhere in the investing world, earnings season is coming down the home stretch with a few notable names yet to report, and we'll get a few more clues about the direction of the economy.