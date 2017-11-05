Wall Street week ahead: Trump heads abroad, the Fed moves forward, and earnings wind down

There are a handful of reports on tap for the week ahead as investors look to see what kind of momentum the economy has heading into the end of the year.
Tuesday will feature the National Federation of Independent Business's gauge on small business sentiment and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, an important gauge of trends in the employment picture. Also remember that the NFIB came out last week against the tax-reform plan.
Thursday will see the weekly jobless claims report, while Friday's feature will look at consumer sentiment.
On earnings, about three-quarters of S&P 500 companies have reported for earnings season, with 74 percent beating Wall Street estimates.
Towards the end of the week, some of the home builders and retailers will report, with D.R. Horton and Macy's both on tap Thursday, the same day as Disney.
Finally, Congress will begin hashing through the tax-reform plan this week, with the House Ways and Means Committee taking its first swing at the proposal on Monday.