Dr. Chris Thomas, research fellow and director of biosensor technology for the Abbott diabetes' care business

Who needs it? Some 29 million people in the U.S. alone have diabetes, and could benefit from this technology to track their blood glucose levels. Today, the state-of-the-art devices like Abbott's FreeStyle Libre still rely on tiny needles to pierce the skin — it's minimally invasive and not non-invasive.

There's also a growing trend of people measuring their blood sugar to find out how they react to certain foods and to exercise, and use that information to live better, for longer.

Who's working on it? A better question might be "who isn't working on it?" Many companies and people have "tried and failed" over the years, said Thomas, prompting a book detailing all of these attempts. The latest company to give it a shot is Apple, which CNBC reported has a team in Palo Alto doing just that.

Why is it so challenging? Other biological molecules look like glucose to the tools that are used to look through the skin, Thomas explained. Moreover, while some approaches have worked well in a lab, they fail to provide accurate results when used in the real world.

What's the timeline? "For the past 15 years, non-invasive glucose devices have been considered five years away," said Thomas. "For now, maybe it's three to five years away." It could also be longer, he suggests, depending on the regulatory requirements.