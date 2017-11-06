Alibaba founder Jack Ma just added 'recording artist' to his list of accomplishments

Aside from being a billionaire e-commerce entrepreneur and soon-to-be martial arts movie star, Alibaba founder Jack Ma can now add "recording artist" to his list of accomplishments.

Ma posted the link to a duet he had recorded with Chinese pop singer Faye Wong on social media platform Weibo on Friday while he was in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. The song, titled "Feng Qing Yang," is intended to be the theme song for Ma's upcoming tai chi film, "Gong Shou Dao."

Playing along with online users who commented that his vocals should be removed from the track, Ma joked that listeners would get used to his voice if they just hung in there.