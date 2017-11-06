    ×

    Tech

    Alibaba founder Jack Ma just added 'recording artist' to his list of accomplishments

    • Alibaba founder Jack Ma released a duet he recorded with Chinese singer Faye Wong
    • The duet was intended to accompany the Alibaba founder's upcoming martial arts film about tai chi, which itself is due to be released on Nov. 11
    • E-commerce giant Alibaba recorded 120.7 billion yuan in gross merchandise volume in 2016
    Jack Ma, Alibaba Group founder and executive chairman, singing a song during the Music Festival of the Computing Conference 2017 in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on Oct. 11, 2017.
    STR | AFP | Getty Images
    Jack Ma, Alibaba Group founder and executive chairman, singing a song during the Music Festival of the Computing Conference 2017 in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on Oct. 11, 2017.

    Aside from being a billionaire e-commerce entrepreneur and soon-to-be martial arts movie star, Alibaba founder Jack Ma can now add "recording artist" to his list of accomplishments.

    Ma posted the link to a duet he had recorded with Chinese pop singer Faye Wong on social media platform Weibo on Friday while he was in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. The song, titled "Feng Qing Yang," is intended to be the theme song for Ma's upcoming tai chi film, "Gong Shou Dao."

    Playing along with online users who commented that his vocals should be removed from the track, Ma joked that listeners would get used to his voice if they just hung in there.

    The release of the song comes days before Singles' Day on November 11, which is also when Ma will make his movie debut in "Gong Shou Dao." The film is slated to begin showing on video platform Youku on Singles' Day.

    Singles' Day originally began as an anti-Valentine's Day celebration of sorts among Chinese youths, but has since become recognizable for being a massive annual online shopping event on the mainland. Alibaba said it recorded 120.7 billion Chinese yuan ($18.2 billion) in gross merchandise volume in 2016, a 32 percent rise compared to 2015's Singles' Day.