    US Treasurys higher as investors gear up for auctions news

    • The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $42 billion in 13-week bills and $36 billion in 26-week bills
    • New York Fed President William Dudley is expected to speak Monday

    U.S. government debt prices were higher on Monday, as investors turned their attention to the latest updates coming out of the auctions and central bank space.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat lower at around 2.325 percent at 5:00 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down at 2.810 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    On the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $42 billion in 13-week bills and $36 billion in 26-week bills. It will also announce the size of a four-week bills auction, set to take place Tuesday.

    Looking to the U.S. Federal Reserve, New York Fed President William Dudley is expected to be at an Economic Club of New York's luncheon in New York.

    Investors will be paying close attention to the speech, to see if Dudley comments on the state of the U.S. economy, following the latest nonfarms data that revealed that the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October.

    On the political front, President Donald Trump will be continuing his trip around Asia this week. On Monday, Trump said that the States stood by Japan when it comes to dealing with the "menace" from North Korea, Reuters reported; adding that both the U.S. and Japan should work together to fix issues with trade.

    The trip is expected to call attention to the president and the U.S.' commitment to longstanding alliances and partnerships within Asia.

    No major data is set to be released Monday.

