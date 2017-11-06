CEO: Robots won't destroy all the jobs because someone has to service the robots

This executive says Asia will build the robots 10:57 PM ET Wed, 1 Nov 2017 | 02:14

Each new robot in the workplace can replace roughly six human workers, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research.

And not only is that a possibility, but it's a certainty for some professions.

"No doubt that some aspects of automation are going to eliminate certain jobs," said Andrew Anagnost, the CEO of software firm Autodesk. "What we have to focus on is what jobs are going to be created."

Automation refers to machinery and tools in a process or system that requires minimal human oversight to operate.

And while automation may not destroy every opportunity for human employment, Anagnost said, the new jobs created are mostly going to be related to building, programming, deploying and maintaining robots.