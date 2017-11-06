Cramer's lightning round: Bill Ackman shouldn't stop you from selling some ADP

Automatic Data Processing: "I think it's up on a lot of the hype that Bill Ackman is saying about what it could be worth [and] what it's not worth. To me, it is an overvalued stock at this point because it's run so much. I would like you to ring the register on half of it."

Lumber Liquidators: "I'd rather you put that money in Home Depot. I think that's a much better situation. Let's ring the register and go."

Acuity Brands: "It's not [in] dire straits, it's just unexciting straits. I think this is one to be avoided at this point. It's down 28 percent. We're going to have tax loss selling between here and year end."

Trade Desk Inc.: "We keep waffling on this one because I keep thinking that somehow Amazon, Google, someone's going to wipe them out. In the meantime, they just keep doing great, up 136 percent. I think it's up too high, but you're on your own."

Universal Display Corporation: "I have been behind this company. I mean, people hate me for liking this company. Hate me! They hate me for being right. It's not done going higher."