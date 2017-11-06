CVS Health earnings: $1.50 per share, vs expected EPS of $1.48



Here's how CVS did compared with what Wall Street expected:

Adjusted EPS: $1.50 cents vs. of $1.48 expected according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $46.2 billion vs. $46.17 billion expected according to Thomson Reuters

The drugstore operator is in talks to buy health insurer Aetna for a proposed $200 per share or more, sources familiar with the matter say. Analysts will be watching for an update on both its pharmacy and its retail business, as the company continues to push further into the former and away from the latter.

Sales of cosmetics and household goods, CVS Health's' "front of store" business, have been declining as it increasingly faces pressure from online retailers, big-box stores, and grocers, sometimes for a lower price.

The company's growing prescription drug business is also under threat from Amazon.com, which will make a decision by Thanksgiving on whether to enter the space, CNBC has reported.