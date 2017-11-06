For the stock market right now, the only fear is fear itself

Fear? What fear? That's the attitude exhibited by investors right now, according to strategists at Academy Securities. In fact, the biggest worry on Wall Street right now might be that no one is worried, they said.

In a note to clients Sunday, they point out that the CBOE Volatility Index (Vix) — which is widely used to gauge fear in the market — closed at 9.14 on Friday, its lowest level since calculations on the index began in 1990. It traded up 3 percent at 9.42 on Monday.

"This is just a good old-fashioned VIX beatdown because there is little left to scare markets," said Peter Tchir, head of macro strategy at Academy Securities, in the note titled "Nothing to Fear but Lack of Fear Itself."

Stocks have levitated to record highs this year, as investors continuously shrug off policy and geopolitical risks. So what's driving Wall Street's fearless attitude? Tchir points out several factors, including earnings and tax reform.