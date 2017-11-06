Michael Kors is starting to see a lift from its turnaround efforts.

The handbag retailer on Monday raised its sales and profit outlook for fiscal 2018, having finally completed its acquisition of luxury shoe maker Jimmy Choo.

"Our second quarter results were better than expected, and we are pleased with our continued progress executing on our strategic plan, Runway 2020," Chief Executive John Idol said in prepared remarks.

"The positive signs that we are seeing in our business illustrate that our efforts across product innovation, brand engagement and our customer experience are beginning to take hold," Idol added.

Michael Kors' shares were climbing more than 11 percent Monday morning on the news.

The London-based brand reported second-quarter net income of $202.9 million, or $1.32 per share, up from $160.9 million, or 95 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Michael Kors earned $1.33 a share, outpacing a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate for 83 cents.

Total sales climbed 5.4 percent, to $1.15 billion, during the period. Analysts were calling for sales of $1.05 billion, according to a Thomson Reuters survey. A year ago, Kors second-quarter revenue was $1.09 billion.

"Michael Kors has been on a long journey of reinvention, but these latest numbers suggest the brand is starting to reach its destination of reestablishing itself as a well-regarded premium player," GlobalData Retail Managing Director Neil Saunders wrote in a note to clients.

"Strategically, the decision to buy Jimmy Choo along with the latest collections, suggests that Michael Kors is looking to move into a more exclusive and distinct part of the luxury market," Saunders added.

With another brand in its pocket now, Michael Kors expects total revenue for fiscal 2018 to be roughly $4.59 billion, which includes between $215 million and $225 million of incremental Jimmy Choo sales.

Full-year adjusted earnings per share are now expected to fall between $3.85 to $3.95, which includes an 8-cent impact from Jimmy Choo.

"[Michael Kors is] one of the largest accessories companies in the world," Idol told CNBC earlier this year. "We have two industry leaders with this [Jimmy Choo] deal. ... We feel that the luxury space is the best opportunity long term."

To be sure, Michael Kors increasingly faces competition from other luxury brands and especially handbag maker Coach, which just changed its parent name to Tapestry after it acquired accessories brand Kate Spade earlier this year.

During the second quarter, Michael Kors said it created a "platform for future acquisitions," as it continues to pilot refreshed store concepts and a focus on "luxury layering" throughout its product categories.

As of Friday's market close, Michael Kors' shares have climbed about 11 percent in 2017.