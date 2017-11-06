More deregulation is coming to the US, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Monday that already "thrilled" business executives should expect even more regulatory relief over the coming months.



"I believe a good portion of the reason for why the economy has gotten better is regulatory relief and there's going to be more to come," Ross told CNBC on Monday.

"Trump has cancelled 860 rules and regulations that had been imposed by the Obama administration and there's barely a single CEO that comes to my office who isn't thrilled with the regulatory relief," he said.

Ross said the Trump administration had been able to deliver on deregulation policies because the president was able to exercise his executive powers in order to achieve these aims. And while other campaign pledges were yet to come to fruition, the U.S. commerce secretary said it would be unfair to blame President Donald Trump "when Congress fails to act on something."

Trump is still searching for his first major legislative victory since becoming president.