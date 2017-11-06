Priceline slated to report earnings after the bell

The Priceline Group is expected to report earnings after the market close Monday, as the travel company seeks to ramp up its booking numbers and expand its presence in the Chinese market.

Here's what analysts are expecting:

EPS: $34.25, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $4.34 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

The company has seen strong growth, fueled by its business overseas. Priceline has said that it expects that trend to continue as more travelers outside the U.S. embrace online travel booking.

The company is eyeing opportunities in China in particular. Last month, the company announced a $450 million investment in Chinese mobile internet company Meituan-Dianping.

CEO Glenn Fogel has said that China is the company's most important market.

While Priceline continues to experience strong growth, the online travel market is becoming crowded. Google's travel business is encroaching, and is possibly even larger than Priceline, according to the research firm Skift.

Priceline has cited Google's "Book on Google" reservation functionality, as well as its Flights and Hotels features, as possible risks to its business. Though Google Flights launched more than five years ago, Google appears to be getting increasingly serious about the service.

Shares of competitor Expedia nosedived in October after the company reported weak booking numbers that it attributed to hurricanes and struggles with hotel price comparison site Trivago.



Priceline shares have surged nearly 30 percent so far this year.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.