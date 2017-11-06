Labor will be Shake Shack's greatest headwind for the next few years, CEO says

Labor will be Shake Shack's greatest headwind for the next couple of years, said CEO Randy Garutti.

"There's no doubt. With rising minimum wage, the amount that we're growing — we announced we're going to have our largest year of growth yet — and with that comes a lot of preparation and a lot of leadership we've got to develop," Garutti told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Monday.

The country is moving toward $15 minimum wage, he said, and Shake Shake is experimenting with ways to pay its team while also having a solid business model. The burger chain is testing a cashless kiosk in New York that it opened last month. Employees at the location are paid a minimum of $15 per hour.

Shake Shack is also toying with its menu. It unveiled chili last month that will be available for a limited time. The restaurant typically keeps a tight menu, Garutti said, but sometimes it likes to add things.