Target joins retailers in kicking off Black Friday deals early

Target will give some shoppers a taste of its Black Friday deals even earlier this year.

The big-box retailer announced on Monday plans to offer "early access" shopping for its credit card holders on Nov. 22, the Wednesday before Turkey Day. That morning, more than 100 deals will go live on Target.com.

"This is the most Black Friday deals the retailer has ever made available before Thanksgiving," Target said in a statement.

One top deal for the Minneapolis-based retailer this year is buy one item, get one at 50 percent off on hundreds of beauty sets. It's the most beauty bundles Target has ever put on sale.

The company also plans to push its new in-house fashion brands, like A New Day and Goodfellow & Co., by offering steep holiday discounts.

Meantime, Target has unveiled its Thanksgiving store hours, planning to open its doors at 6 p.m. that Thursday, in line with the past three years. However, new to this year, Target will close its stores at midnight and reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

"These new hours will accommodate guests who make Black Friday shopping part of their Thanksgiving tradition, and reflect when the retailer has seen the most shopping in stores for the past several years," Target explained.

This year, Target isn't alone in rolling out deals earlier in November.

Department store chain Kohl's 2017 holiday strategy includes more ways for shoppers to earn Kohl's Cash, in-store deals on Cyber Monday and heavier Black Friday promotions that started last week.

Sears, in a big push, is taking the month to put its entire store on sale.

And Wal-Mart is trying to lure shoppers in earlier with more in-store events and holiday parties. The first one took place on Saturday.

"Getting a late start to the holiday shopping season" has become less frequent over the past decade, according to survey findings from NPD Group. This year, more Americans are expected to begin their holiday shopping in the middle of the season, or Thanksgiving weekend, as opposed to beginning later in the season, NPD said.

Target, like many American retailers, could use a holiday boost to round out the year. As of Monday, its shares have fallen more than 18 percent in 2017.