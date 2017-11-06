TripAdvisor earnings: 36 cents per share vs 35 cents expected

TripAdvisor is slated to report third quarter earnings after the bell Monday.

Here's what analysts expect:

EPS: 35 cents, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $ 454.3 million , according to Thomson Reuters

TripAdvisor shares have been on a steady slide since late last year, approaching lows not seen since 2012. The stock has lost 16 percent so far in 2017, and has fallen more than 38 percent in the past 12 months.

TripAdvisor has a robust travel audience, but analysts aren't confident that audience will translate to revenue.

Despite doubts, the travel review and aggregation company in August reported increased website traffic and broader support of its bookings feature, Instant Booking. And last month, TripAdvisor entered a deal with SnapChat that allows users to book hotels with a tap.

While investors likely see these developments as promising, TripAdvisor is still fighting competition in the bookings aggregation market, as well as a slow transition from travel reviews to travel bookings.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.