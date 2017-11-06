Trump praises Saudi king after crackdown

President Donald Trump praised Saudi Arabia's King Salman Bin Abdulaziz in a Tweet on Monday, days after the Saudi leader removed a number of prominent officials in an anti-corruption crackdown.
Over the weekend, King Salman arrested a number of royals and businessmen. Officials have called it an anti-corruption initiative, while some outsiders have criticized it as a power move.
Regardless, Trump backed the king on Monday.
"I have great confidence in King Salman and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, they know exactly what they are doing...."
"....Some of those they are harshly treating have been "milking" their country for years!"