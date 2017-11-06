    ×

    Trump praises Saudi king after crackdown

    • President Donald Trump suggested in a tweet that he approves of the crackdown in Saudi Arabia.
    • Over the weekend, Saudi Arabia's King Salman arrested a number of royals and businessmen.
    Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017.
    Bandar Algaloud | Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court | Reuters
    President Donald Trump praised Saudi Arabia's King Salman Bin Abdulaziz in a Tweet on Monday, days after the Saudi leader removed a number of prominent officials in an anti-corruption crackdown.

    Over the weekend, King Salman arrested a number of royals and businessmen. Officials have called it an anti-corruption initiative, while some outsiders have criticized it as a power move.

    Regardless, Trump backed the king on Monday.