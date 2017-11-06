UK political leaders to set out competing visions for Britain's economic future

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to outline her vision for Britain's industrial future Monday, while the leader of the U.K.'s opposition Labour party is expected to set out his proposals for "big changes" to the country's economy.

Both the prime minister and Labour leader Jeremy Corybn are expected to give speeches at a Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference in London. In pre-released excerpts of the politicians' speeches, Conservative leader May is expected to defend the free market economy and say there are "huge opportunities" in Britain over the next decade.

"We cannot — and will not try — to make a plan for every corner of our economy. We believe in the free market and won't attempt to shield the economy from market forces. So we will have to make strategic decisions about where the government can — and where it cannot — best support key sectors of our economy," she is due to say.

"As we look ahead to the next 10 years for Britain's economy, we should do so as rational optimists." She is expected to give more details on her government's "industrial strategy," which includes investment in skills and infrastructure.

The speech to the CBI conference will be closely watched by business leaders who want to know how the government will manage Britain's economic transition out of the European Union.