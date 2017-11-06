Why Trump’s ‘Art of the deal’ diplomacy won’t work in China

President Trump campaigned on and was elected in part because of his deal-making acumen. These are skills he says will lead to better deals for American businesses and workers.

As the president embarks on his first trip to Asia, the administration will showcase its deal-making skills with some of our nation's most important trading partners, particularly China. If his rhetoric (or recent NAFTA negotiations) is any guide, the administration's approach will be highly transactional – extending "asks" to the Chinese to receive "gets" to advance our interests.

But as an investment banker for nearly 30 years before joining the Obama administration – an appointment that had me regularly (and successfully) negotiating with the Chinese -- I believe success will depend on commercial diplomacy, not on transactional deal-making.

I say that for four primary reasons.

First, the heat of a campaign makes it easy to label China a commercial enemy, but the responsibility of governing means acknowledging the reality. As our third largest export market, U.S. exports to China support nearly a million American jobs. That is almost equal to the total number of jobs supported by exports to Germany, France and Australia combined. China remains the third fastest-growing source of direct foreign investment, generating nearly $600 million in research and development investment. And Chinese imports are critical to providing the inputs that U.S. manufacturers need to create globally competitive goods and services.

Of course, we have real divergent interests, which create a complicated and challenging commercial relationship. But just as former defense Secretary Robert Gates stated regarding geopolitics, China can be our competitor or our rival, but there is no commercial reason why it must be our adversary.

This leads to the second point: Taking a transactional approach would be misguided because the "asks" of the two nations are fundamentally asymmetrical.