Cramer's lightning round: Don't give up on Incyte

Incyte Corporation: "No. Let Incyte run. I mean, look, it's been a discouraging one, but a lot of these have been. Celgene's been discouraging. Don't give up the ship."

Apache Corporation: "I'm not giving up on Apache. I still believe in Alpine High, but I've been a suffering catfish on this one."

Prudential Financial Inc.: "Prudential is fantastic. It's always been incredibly well run. I just wish they'd come on my show."

On Semiconductors Corp.: "I like On Semi. It's part of the internet of things group that I like so much. Nothing there other than net."