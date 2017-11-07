Cramer's lightning round: Don't give up on Incyte

    ×

    It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Incyte Corporation: "No. Let Incyte run. I mean, look, it's been a discouraging one, but a lot of these have been. Celgene's been discouraging. Don't give up the ship."

    Apache Corporation: "I'm not giving up on Apache. I still believe in Alpine High, but I've been a suffering catfish on this one."

    Prudential Financial Inc.: "Prudential is fantastic. It's always been incredibly well run. I just wish they'd come on my show."

    On Semiconductors Corp.: "I like On Semi. It's part of the internet of things group that I like so much. Nothing there other than net."

