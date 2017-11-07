Facebook is serious enough about its work product to show up at Dreamforce

Facebook is trying to show that it's serious about snagging business users, and Dreamforce is the place to do it.

On Tuesday, the company talked up its Workplace by Facebook offering at Salesforce's annual software conference in San Francisco. While Facebook's core business is ads that target consumers, the company doesn't want to cede the work market to Slack, Microsoft and HipChat from Atlassian.

Facebook said in a blog post that it's teaming up with Salesforce to improve its Workplace service, which is a version of the social network that's designed for use by working teams. The partnership, first announced in April, is designed to bring Salesforce's enterprise software tools into Facebook.

In particular, Facebook is focused on making collaboration smoother by integrating Salesforce's Quip word processing and spreadsheet tools. There will be buttons for uploading documents to Quip as well as creating new documents, along with a list of all available files.