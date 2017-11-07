    ×

    Facebook is serious enough about its work product to show up at Dreamforce

    • Facebook recently said 30,000 organizations are using its work communication app.
    • Dreamforce is Salesforce's massive annual software gala, but even Facebook now has a reason to attend.
    A logo for Facebook's 'Workplace' is seen in this posed photograph following the social media company's launch event for the product 'Workplace', in central London on October 10, 2016.
    Justin Tallis | AFP | Getty Images

    Facebook is trying to show that it's serious about snagging business users, and Dreamforce is the place to do it.

    On Tuesday, the company talked up its Workplace by Facebook offering at Salesforce's annual software conference in San Francisco. While Facebook's core business is ads that target consumers, the company doesn't want to cede the work market to Slack, Microsoft and HipChat from Atlassian.

    Facebook said in a blog post that it's teaming up with Salesforce to improve its Workplace service, which is a version of the social network that's designed for use by working teams. The partnership, first announced in April, is designed to bring Salesforce's enterprise software tools into Facebook.

    In particular, Facebook is focused on making collaboration smoother by integrating Salesforce's Quip word processing and spreadsheet tools. There will be buttons for uploading documents to Quip as well as creating new documents, along with a list of all available files.

    Bret Taylor, co-founder and chief executive officer of Quip.
    David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    "These improvements will make it easier for teams collaborate, edit, and work together on documents," Facebook wrote in the blog post. "So they can work faster and get more done."

    Workplace by Facebook also has integrations with Box, Dropbox, Google's G Suite and Microsoft's Office and OneDrive.

    Facebook introduced the app in 2015 and said last month that 30,000 organizations, including Walmart, are using it.

    Working with Salesforce on Quip is a natural move for Facebook. Bret Taylor, the CEO of Quip, which Salesforce acquired last year, was previously Facebook's chief technology officer.

