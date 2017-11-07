September job openings holds steady near record high

Job openings posted by U.S. employers in September held steady from the prior month.

The Labor Department on Tuesday said openings were 6.1 million in September, little changed from 6.08 million in August. The number of openings makes it clear that employers have plenty of jobs to fill but are still searching to find qualified workers at the pay levels being offered.

The opportunities available remains near an all-time high of 6.2 million hit in July. That number was the highest on record dating to 2000.

The number of people who quit their jobs was also held steady at 2.2 percent, a trend that generally means workers are leaving for jobs that pay better.

More job openings were posted in professional and business services, as well as state and local government education, other services and federal government.