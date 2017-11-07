Watch Janet Yellen speak for the first time since Trump nominated Jerome Powell to chair the Fed

[The stream is slated to start at 3:00, ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is set to speak today at the presentation of the 2017 Paul H. Douglas Award For Ethics in Government. It will be her first public address since President Donald Trump nominated Jerome Powell as the next chair of the Fed.

Yellen, whose term expires in February, oversaw a period marked by a persistent bull market and low interest rates.

Even beyond the shifting chairmanship, the speech comes during a time of transition for the Fed. Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer resigned in October, and there are three open seats on the seven-member Board of Governors.

New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley, a Yellen ally, announced his plans to retire Monday.