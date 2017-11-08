21st Century Fox earnings: 49 cents, vs expected EPS of 49 cents

21st Century Fox is set to report quarterly earnings and revenue after the bell.

Here's how Wall Street expects the company to perform, according to Thomson Reuters estimates:

Earnings per share of 49 cents

Revenue of $6.81 billion

CNBC reported Monday that 21st Century Fox has held talks to sell most of its assets to Walt Disney Co. The two companies operate in several of the same industries. Disney is interested in Fox's movie studio, TV production and international assets such as Star and Sky, as well as entertainment networks such as FX and National Geographic.

The talks were held in the last few weeks, but the two companies are not actively negotiating at the moment. While they could sit down again to explore a possible deal, the deal remains far from certain.

By selling most of its assets to Disney, 21st Century Fox would narrow its business to a core group of properties around news and sports, in an effort to compete better in a market disrupted by digital content offered by Facebook, Google, Amazon and Netflix.

A deal would allow 21st Century to focus on properties such as Fox News, at a time when the lucrative cable news division is under fire over sexual harassment and discrimination scandals.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.