AT&T should just dump CNN and not try to fight the Trump administration

Up until now, Trump has restricted his attacks on the network to words and tweets. This move using the antitrust division of the Justice Department, which would financially orphan CNN, is a new and more disturbing development. There are certainly critics who would like to see CNN punished in some way for what is arguably unbalanced coverage. But that punishment should come from viewers and advertisers, not a vengeful administration.

So, that leaves AT&T with a decision: Should it take the administration to court over this demand or just sell CNN off and call it a day?

There's a good argument on economic and even ethical grounds that AT&T should just sell CNN and move on.

The financial equation is simple: Even though experts like former FCC official Blair Levin tell CNBC that AT&T would likely win a court battle against this Justice Department demand, fighting it in court would take time and money that would reduce the value of the deal. Lawyers aren't cheap. If CNN really is the sticking point here, AT&T could even negotiate to sell it off and keep the other Turner assets like TBS and TNT with their lucrative content like the NBA and the NCAA March Madness coverage.

Most reports now say that CNN is still a profitable asset. But, removing it from the equation, doesn't significantly diminish the value of the deal to AT&T.

Ethically, there's a question of a lesser of two evils. Yes, it would be a chilling move against free speech if AT&T were forced to dump a journalism business simply because the president doesn't like it. But on the other hand, journalism ethics experts have complained for years that American journalism has been compromised by the larger corporate interests that own them. Politicians on the other side of the Trump aisle, especially Senator Bernie Sanders, have complained and warned about that problem for years. Maybe a forced sale of CNN and divorcing it from a larger corporate interest would be a lesser evil if it leads to the kind of more independent journalism progressives have demanded for decades.

But that's the choice AT&T has to make right now. Will it fight for CNN and against the administration in the name of the free market and the First Amendment? Or will it make the financially safer decision and sell off an asset while it's still profitable?

Shareholders and regulators won't wait forever for the answer.

Commentary by Jake Novak, CNBC.com senior columnist. Follow him on Twitter @jakejakeny.

For more insight from CNBC contributors, follow @CNBCopinion on Twitter.