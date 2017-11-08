Disney’s Hulu play could turn out to be like Facebook buying Instagram

(Affiliates controlled by EricJackson have long positions in DIS, AAPL and NFLX)
Monday's jolting news broken by CNBC's David Faber that Disney had held discussions with 21st Century Fox about buying up many of Fox's most interesting cable and movie assets is still reverberating around the media world.
Laura Martin of Needham said on CNBC after the news broke that the deal is a "dream come true" for Disney. And she's right. If it happens, Disney would getthe valuable TV and film production business and IP (including Avatar, X Men and Ice Age), the FX and Nat Geo cable channels, very interesting international assets, and likely Fox's stake in Vice Media. All of these assets -- as well as FX executive John Landgraf -- would be extremely helpful to Disney in filling out content for its over-the-top digital entertainment offering planned for 2019.
The report also says Disney is seeking to get Fox's stake in Hulu. To me, this is perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the possible deal from a Disney perspective. It also hasn't gotten much attention yet.