The company behind Pokemon Go is reportedly planning an encore augmented reality app — this time one based on the world of Harry Potter.

TechCrunch reports 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' will launch in 2018 as a joint venture between gaming company Niantic and Warner Bros.

There aren't many details about how the game would work, but it's not hard to imagine a big launch given the massive initial success of Pokemon Go and the loyal fan base of J.K. Rowling's book series.

