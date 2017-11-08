    ×

    In celebration of 10 years as a public company, Ulta Beauty executives ring in the trading day

    • Ulta Beauty celebrates its 10-year listing at the Nasdaq MarketSite
    • The Chicago-based company opened its first store 25 years ago
    • Company shares are down 22 percent year-to-date
    Store opening at an ULTA Beauty store in Philidelphia
    Executives at Ulta Beauty ring the opening bell at Nasdaq MarketSite   

    It's a pretty morning at the Nasdaq MarketSite as executives from Ulta Beauty start the day's trading session by ringing the opening bell.

    Executives from the company, including chief executive, Mary Dillon, are celebrating Ulta's 10-year listing and store opening.

    The Chicago-based company opened its first store 25 years ago and now operates more than one thousand stores. It has more than 34 thousand associates across 48 states and has an ambitious goal of operating 1200 stores in 2018.

    Ulta's main rivals are Sephora and, of course, like so many others, Amazon. In order to compete with Amazon, Ulta has a big focus on growing its online presence.

    Products at the beauty empire range from cosmetics, skincare, bath and hair care.

    Ulta plans to release third-quarter earnings on November 30. Shares are down 22 percent year to date.

