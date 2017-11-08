U.S. Senators grilled current and former executives at Yahoo and Equifax on Wednesday, trying to ascertain what — if anything — companies can do to prevent future data breaches of massive proportion.

Yahoo, now owned by Verizon, and Equifax, are two companies which were hit with some of the biggest data breaches of all time. The former CEOs of the two companies apologized for their roles in the hacks in testimony to the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation on Wednesday.

But at least one senator found the testimony "discouraging," as companies also sustained that they had fallen victim to bad actors, and that even high amounts of security spending would be limited by current privacy standards and law enforcement collaborations.

"I can't think of a clearer definition of gross negligence anywhere," Sen. Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat, said of the Equifax attack. "A company that has been entrusted with the most sensitive data and customers didn't have a choice for you to hold it .... you're holding that and you don't take precautions."

Yahoo revealed last month that every account — 3 billion in all — was affected by a 2013 data breach. The revelation built on previous disclosures that more than 1 billion accounts were hacked. Hackers stole email addresses, passwords, birth dates, telephone numbers and more in the attack, but did not access passwords in clear text, payment card data or information about bank accounts.

"Yahoo was the victim of criminal state-sponsored attacks on its systems, resulting in the theft of certain user information," Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer said. "We worked hard over the years to earn our users' trust. As CEO, these thefts occurred during my tenure, and I want to sincerely apologized to each and every one of our users."

Two Russian intelligence agents and two other people have been indicted in connection with the "highly complex" attack of at least 500 million Yahoo accounts. Mayer said on Wednesday one of these actors is considered one of the most dangerous hackers in the world, and that to this day, Yahoo has not been able to find the intrusion that led to some of the thefts.