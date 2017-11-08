    ×

    Tech

    Apple's next iPad will have face recognition instead of home button: Report

    • Apple's 2018 iPad will ditch the home button and use Face ID, according to a report.
    • Apple is apparently working to build an iPad with barely any bezels around the edges.
    • Another iPad is in development that will support the Apple Pencil, which means this might not be an iPad Pro.
    Tim Cook, CEO, holds an iPad Pro after his keynote address to Apple's annual world wide developer conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, U.S. June 5, 2017.
    Stephen Lam | Reuters
    Tim Cook, CEO, holds an iPad Pro after his keynote address to Apple's annual world wide developer conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, U.S. June 5, 2017.

    Apple's 2018 iPad will reportedly ditch the home button in favor of Face ID, a feature that made its debut on the iPhone X earlier this month, according to Bloomberg.

    The new iPad will apparently not have a new OLED display, which is on the iPhone X and is more colorful than other displays. Bloomberg said Apple also wants to slim down the bezels around the sides and above and below the screen, which means it might be a slate that's almost entirely a display.

    The new iPad might not support the Apple Pencil. Bloomberg said a different model will, meaning it might not carry the "iPad Pro" moniker.

    Read the full report from Bloomberg.