Apple's next iPad will have face recognition instead of home button: Report

Apple's 2018 iPad will reportedly ditch the home button in favor of Face ID, a feature that made its debut on the iPhone X earlier this month, according to Bloomberg.



The new iPad will apparently not have a new OLED display, which is on the iPhone X and is more colorful than other displays. Bloomberg said Apple also wants to slim down the bezels around the sides and above and below the screen, which means it might be a slate that's almost entirely a display.

The new iPad might not support the Apple Pencil. Bloomberg said a different model will, meaning it might not carry the "iPad Pro" moniker.

Read the full report from Bloomberg.