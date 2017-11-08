Snap's head of engineering leaves company after weak quarter

Snap's vice president for engineering is leaving the company following weak quarterly results.

Tim Sehn resigned Tuesday — the same day the company reported earnings — after more than four years as the company's head engineer.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said Tuesday the company would be redesigning its app to make it easier to use.

Snap reported revenue that missed Wall Street estimates and posted earnings that did better than estimates, though still represented a loss per share.

News of his departure was first reported by The Information.