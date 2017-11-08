Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: HUM, REGN, TWTR, SNAP, Z, LC, MAR & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Humana – The health insurer earned an adjusted $3.39 per share for the third quarter, 12 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was slightly below forecasts, but Humana also raised its full-year earnings forecast on the strength of its Medicare Advantage business.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals – The drugmaker beat forecasts by 14 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.99 per share. Revenue was also above forecasts, helped by stronger sales of the company's eye treatment Eylea.

Twitter — The company expanded tweets to 280 characters for all users from the current 140. The expanded limit had been tested for a limited number of users in September.

Snap – Snap saw its shares recover off early lows following news that China's Tencent has acquired a roughly 10 percent stake. That follows news that Snap lost an adjusted 14 cents per share for its latest quarter, one cent a share smaller than anticipated. The operator of the popular SnapChat service saw revenue miss estimates and it reported 178 million daily active users, also below analysts' estimates. Snap said it planned to redesign SnapChat.

Zillow – Zillow reported adjusted quarterly profit of 19 cents per share, two cents a share above estimates. The real estate website operator's revenue also beating forecasts. Zillow also gave strong current-quarter revenue guidance as real estate agents step up spending on Zillow's information.

LendingClub – LendingCLub matched estimates with adjusted quarterly earnings of three cents per share, but the online lender saw revenue fall short of Street forecasts and the company also gave weaker-than-expected current-quarter revenue guidance.

Marriott – Marriott came in 11 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share. The hotel operator's revenue topped forecasts, as well. Marriott also raised its full-year forecast as demand from business travelers increases.

Take-Two Interactive – Take-Two gave a stronger-than-expected holiday season sales forecast, contrary to outlooks from video-game publishing rivals Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts. Take-Two is getting a boost from the popularity of its latest NBA video game and the ongoing strength of its "Grand Theft Auto" franchise.

Match Group – Match Group fell three cents a share shy of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 19 cents per share. The online dating service saw revenue beat estimates, however, with a 19 percent year-over-year rise. The company reported that the average paying member count at its Tinder service is now more than 2.5 million and that it is seeing stabilization for its OKCupid unit.

Target – Target plans to close about a dozen underperforming stores in Michigan, Florida, Illinois, and Texas, with those locations closing in February of 2018.

21st Century Fox – Fox's planned takeover of British broadcaster Sky may get some help from its target, with Sky saying it may shut down its British news operation if that unit is considered a regulatory hurdle to getting Fox's bid approved.

General Mills – General Mills was upgraded to "hold" from "sell" at Societe Generale, which points to both increased spending by the food company, as well as the potential for a takeover bid from rival Kraft Heinz.

Fossil Group – Fossil lost three cents per share for the third quarter, smaller than the 28-cent-a-share loss anticipated by Wall Street. The fashion accessories company's revenue also exceeded estimates however its the shares are under pressure after Fossil forecast a wider-than-expected loss for the full year.

Vitamin Shoppe – The nutritional products retailer lost an adjusted three cents per share for the third quarter, compared to an expected profit of 17 cents per share. Comparable-store sales were down 6.6 percent, more than the consensus Thomson Reuters estimate of a 5.6 percent drop. Vitamin Shoppe said its sales were hurt by the quarter's hurricanes.

Wolverine World Wide – The company behind shoe brands like Stride Rite, Sperry, Wolverine, Hush Puppies, and Saucony earned an adjusted 43 cents per share for its latest quarter, six cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts.